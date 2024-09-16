Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,915 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ingersoll Rand worth $24,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,951.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $91.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.15.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

