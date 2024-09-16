Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.30% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $17,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 162,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 25,115 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 934,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after acquiring an additional 564,246 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,561,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,059,000 after acquiring an additional 104,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $42.13.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.