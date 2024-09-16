Federated Hermes Inc. Has $21.65 Million Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,326 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $21,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 595.3% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $29,956,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $26,346,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 25.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after buying an additional 394,837 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $105.55 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $3,922,001. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

