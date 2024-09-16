Federated Hermes Inc. Has $26.39 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.16% of Marathon Oil worth $26,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 27.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,232,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,324,000 after buying an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 3,311.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 245,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 238,511 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.13 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

