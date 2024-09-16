Federated Hermes Inc. Has $27.34 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $27,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $358.20 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $282.96 and a one year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.44.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

