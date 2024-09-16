Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Texas Roadhouse worth $25,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance
Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $163.92 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $177.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.99 and its 200-day moving average is $163.34. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.
Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.85.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.
