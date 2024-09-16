Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 4,520 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Entegris worth $19,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

ENTG opened at $110.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.13 and its 200-day moving average is $128.48. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,198. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

