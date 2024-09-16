Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $17,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 704.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FICO. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,582.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,392.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,868.96 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $811.99 and a 12 month high of $1,886.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 98.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,680.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,434.98.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.