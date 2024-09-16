Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 21,124 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,124 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.25% of Masimo worth $16,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,269,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,972,000 after buying an additional 136,617 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,742,000 after buying an additional 177,914 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 877,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,856,000 after acquiring an additional 327,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Masimo by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 818,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,934,000 after acquiring an additional 214,795 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of MASI stock opened at $112.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $153.93.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

