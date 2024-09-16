Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FCSH)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FCSH – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 71.36% of Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF worth $18,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA FCSH opened at $24.52 on Monday. Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93.
About Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF
