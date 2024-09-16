Felix The Sells 30,000 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 423,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,579,617.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Unity Software Trading Up 5.3 %

NYSE:U opened at $19.91 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price target on Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on U

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $379,180,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 426.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,193,000 after buying an additional 6,376,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Unity Software by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after buying an additional 6,004,655 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 32.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,419,000 after buying an additional 2,787,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.