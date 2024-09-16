Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Given Average Rating of “N/A” by Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the zero research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSZ shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Fiera Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE FSZ opened at C$7.54 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$9.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$661.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.04. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of C$164.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.0891813 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$73,049.00. In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$73,049.00. Also, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$913,347.75. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

