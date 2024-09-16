Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Senior Officer Sells C$913,347.75 in Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Valentini sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$913,347.75.
Fiera Capital Price Performance
Shares of FSZ opened at C$7.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$661.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63. Fiera Capital Co. has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$9.01.
Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$164.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.80 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 8.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0891813 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on FSZ
About Fiera Capital
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fiera Capital
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.