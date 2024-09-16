Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Senior Officer Sells C$913,347.75 in Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Valentini sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$913,347.75.

Shares of FSZ opened at C$7.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$661.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63. Fiera Capital Co. has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$9.01.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$164.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.80 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 8.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0891813 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lowered Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.89.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

