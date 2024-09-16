Financial Comparison: Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) versus Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH)

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) and Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and Quhuo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -46.23% -182.36% -43.21% Quhuo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Augmedix and Quhuo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 4 0 0 2.00 Quhuo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Augmedix currently has a consensus target price of $3.09, indicating a potential upside of 32.51%. Given Augmedix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Quhuo.

This table compares Augmedix and Quhuo”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $51.58 million 2.21 -$19.17 million ($0.43) -5.42 Quhuo $3.59 billion 0.00 $470,000.00 N/A N/A

Quhuo has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix.

Risk & Volatility

Augmedix has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quhuo has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Quhuo shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Quhuo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quhuo beats Augmedix on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to on-demand consumer service businesses in industries, including food and grocery delivery, bike-sharing, ride-hailing, and housekeeping. The company also offers ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies, as well as freight services. In addition, it engages in the development of computer software and applications; and investment holding activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

