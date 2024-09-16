Financial Contrast: ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) vs. LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK)

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

LogicMark has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LogicMark and ReWalk Robotics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $9.74 million 0.04 -$14.55 million ($10.71) -0.02 ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 2.12 -$22.13 million ($3.11) -1.08

Analyst Recommendations

LogicMark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReWalk Robotics. ReWalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicMark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for LogicMark and ReWalk Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 1 3.50

ReWalk Robotics has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 288.06%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than LogicMark.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of LogicMark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LogicMark and ReWalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -146.14% -104.48% -79.87% ReWalk Robotics -102.03% -41.89% -30.83%

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats LogicMark on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company's devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one's health and safety remotely. It also manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through the United States Veterans Health Administration (VHA), direct-to-consumers, healthcare durable medical equipment dealers and distributors, monitored security dealers and distributors, and its ecommerce website logicmark.com and Amazon.com. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke. The company markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

