Financial Survey: NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) & Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX)

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) and Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

NTT DATA Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NTT DATA Group and Semantix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT DATA Group 3.05% 5.02% 1.95% Semantix -69.49% -45.45% -26.98%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT DATA Group $30.25 billion 0.79 $923.70 million $0.66 25.68 Semantix $264.23 million 0.09 -$63.61 million ($0.81) -0.37

This table compares NTT DATA Group and Semantix”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NTT DATA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Semantix. Semantix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NTT DATA Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.1% of Semantix shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NTT DATA Group and Semantix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT DATA Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Semantix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NTT DATA Group beats Semantix on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NTT DATA Group

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services. It serves automotive, healthcare, life sciences, media, banking, and insurance industries. The company was formerly known as NTT DATA Corporation. NTT DATA Group Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Group Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

