First Watch Restaurant Group’s (FWRG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FWRG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of FWRG opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $906.80 million, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $25.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after acquiring an additional 281,056 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 695,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 282,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

