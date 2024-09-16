Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Forrester Research Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $364.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 0.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Forrester Research

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research

In other news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $71,122.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $995,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

