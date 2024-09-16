Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.53 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,422.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,381 shares of company stock worth $14,927,361 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of COO opened at $110.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.09. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

