Forsta AP Fonden Sells 2,600 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 103,335 shares during the period. California First Leasing Corp bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.78.

AppLovin Price Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $112.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.38. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $112.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $19,791,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,412,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,067,216.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $19,791,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,412,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,067,216.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $3,997,905.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,615 shares in the company, valued at $33,225,711.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 775,934 shares of company stock worth $65,805,022 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

