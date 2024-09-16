Forsta AP Fonden Sells 600 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 190.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Waters by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $325.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $367.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waters to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.50.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

