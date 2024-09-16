Forsta AP Fonden Trims Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.9% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 346,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after purchasing an additional 118,230 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $3,462,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 190,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after buying an additional 29,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 65.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $84.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 79.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.