Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) Insider Sells $188,500.00 in Stock

Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) insider Jay David Caplan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $188,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,403.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Fractyl Health Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Fractyl Health stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. Fractyl Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fractyl Health, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fractyl Health Company Profile
Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.
