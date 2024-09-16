Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives $152.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE:FNV opened at $125.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.25, a PEG ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.76. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $145.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.49 and its 200 day moving average is $120.99.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 150.0% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.