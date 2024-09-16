Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 37,408 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 164,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 626,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 62,476 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 654.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 131,558 shares during the period.
Shares of FT opened at $7.42 on Monday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $7.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82.
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
