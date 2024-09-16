Fulcrum Therapeutics’ (FULC) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FULC. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $197.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.23.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.93. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,919,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,302,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 535,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 188,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

