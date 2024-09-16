Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of FULC stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

