Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FNKO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Funko in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. Funko has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.25. Funko had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $56,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,201.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,026,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,043,908 over the last three months. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth $121,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 160.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,062,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 654,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth $1,138,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 21.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,609,000 after purchasing an additional 619,114 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 81.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 112,007 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

