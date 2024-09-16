FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report issued on Thursday, September 12th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $7.66 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.73. The consensus estimate for Euronet Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $7.88 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $98.98 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.50 and its 200 day moving average is $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,390,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,022,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,793,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 767,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,415,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,172,000 after buying an additional 113,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.2% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,758,000 after acquiring an additional 87,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell bought 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell bought 3,206 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

