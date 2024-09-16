FY2025 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Dollarama in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now anticipates that the company will earn $4.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Dollarama’s FY2026 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Get Dollarama alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dollarama from C$141.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollarama from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.18.

Dollarama Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$133.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 2.09. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$89.93 and a 1 year high of C$137.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$131.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$121.25.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.05, for a total transaction of C$1,830,693.00. In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.04, for a total value of C$343,051.07. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.05, for a total transaction of C$1,830,693.00. Insiders have sold 26,013 shares of company stock worth $3,225,967 over the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.