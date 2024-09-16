FY2026 EPS Estimates for Empire Increased by Analyst (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Empire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.22.

Empire Stock Performance

Empire has a 1-year low of C$23.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.49.

Empire Announces Dividend

Empire ( TSE:EMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.07 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

