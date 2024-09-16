Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives $521.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $521.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at $28,636,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at $28,636,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James C. Smith sold 2,128 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.15, for a total value of $1,064,319.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 572,090 shares in the company, valued at $286,130,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,626 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,217. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,277,999,000 after buying an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $852,014,000 after acquiring an additional 341,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,826,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,826 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,556 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $510.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $477.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.65. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $510.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

