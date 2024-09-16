Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Genasys from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

GNSS stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. Genasys has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Genasys had a negative net margin of 108.72% and a negative return on equity of 66.93%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genasys will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genasys news, Director Mark Culhane acquired 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $46,605.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,605.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 54.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 129.1% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the second quarter worth approximately $875,000. Institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

