GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
GeneDx Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of WGSWW stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. GeneDx has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.
About GeneDx
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GeneDx
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.