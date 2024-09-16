General Mills (GIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 18th. Analysts expect General Mills to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. General Mills has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.570 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect General Mills to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GIS opened at $73.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.07.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

