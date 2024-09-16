GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 168 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,217,000 after acquiring an additional 414,993 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 802,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,607,000 after acquiring an additional 33,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $69,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,852 shares of company stock worth $1,541,491. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on THG. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $146.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.03 and a 52 week high of $149.47.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 76.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

