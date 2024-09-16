GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 674,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,833,000 after buying an additional 154,168 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 30,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 15,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.44 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.70 and its 200-day moving average is $107.13.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

