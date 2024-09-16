GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.30.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at $157,510,330.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at $157,510,330.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,955,513.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,299 shares of company stock valued at $83,140,933. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $914.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $858.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $771.59. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 108.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

