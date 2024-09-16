GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $45.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $45.81.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

