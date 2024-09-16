GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $33,000 Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CROX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 1.0% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 1.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,996 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $875,653.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,653.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CROX stock opened at $128.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.39.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Williams Trading upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

