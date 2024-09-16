GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,282,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,936,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Fastenal by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 58,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $69.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.52.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

