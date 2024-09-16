GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $97.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.76. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $97.11.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.