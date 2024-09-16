GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,099 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $322,097,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $594,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,427 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.1 %

ET stock opened at $16.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,188.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

