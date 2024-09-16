GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 41.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 938 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 66,666 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $22,865,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,505,142.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,075 shares of company stock valued at $154,029,567 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $346.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.64 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

