GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 400 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 695,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 55,967 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,329 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,319,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,734,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 127,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $62.55 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.71.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.