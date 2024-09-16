Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives $43.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $47.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $306.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.43%.

Insider Activity at Glacier Bancorp

In other news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 66,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

