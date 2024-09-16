Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

NYSE GMRE opened at $9.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.24 million, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 365.22%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

