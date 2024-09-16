Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 7.57% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF worth $163,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSUS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 611,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 591,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,433,000 after acquiring an additional 257,894 shares during the period.

GSUS stock opened at $77.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average is $73.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

