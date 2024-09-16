Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $3,110,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,536,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,515,000 after acquiring an additional 614,490 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $935,000. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $4,412,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 202,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 61,102 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,555,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,296,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $29.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

