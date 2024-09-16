Hardin Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $111.15 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

